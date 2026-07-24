The more unequivocal the international community's stance against "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, and the more resolute its commitment to the one-China principle, the more assured peace and stability will be across the Taiwan Strait, the Chinese delegation said here.



The Chinese delegation made the remarks when refuting Japan's false rhetoric regarding the Taiwan Strait at the ASEAN Regional Forum and the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meetings held in Manila, the Philippines.



China will never allow "Taiwan independence" separatist forces to split Taiwan from China in any name or by any means, said the delegation.

