Tariff wars, trade wars not conducive to interest of anyone, Chinese FM on US latest tariffs

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China's position on China-US trade and economic issues has been consistent and clear. China opposes all forms of unilateral tariff measures, and tariff wars and trade wars are not conducive to the interest of any side, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press conference on Friday.Lin made the remarks when asked to comment on US administration's announcement of the imposition of 10-12.5 percent tariffs on 60 trade partners under the pretext of "forced labor" following a Section 301 trade investigation.