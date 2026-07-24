CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China ready to work with US to deliver on leaders’ AI consensus, FM says after Trump mentions possible AI talks
By Global Times Published: Jul 24, 2026 04:01 PM
Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian



Responding to reports that US President Donald Trump said the Chinese and US leaders would discuss issues related to artificial intelligence (AI), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference on Friday that head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-US relations.

China is willing to work with the US to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in the field of AI, Lin said.

Global Times 


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