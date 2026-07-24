CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Taiwan personnel's attempts to seek spotlight at various events and engage in separatist acts are doomed to fail: FM spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Jul 24, 2026 04:24 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

Attempts by personnel of the Taiwan authorities to attend various events in a bid to seek spotlight and engage in separatist activities for "Taiwan independence" are doomed to fail, Chinese Foreign Minister spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing on Friday.

The remarks were made in response to a foreign reporter's question over a reported incident at an Australian Labor Party Conference. Media reports claimed Chinese mainland diplomats asked a representative from Taiwan island to leave the venue, and later left the conference after the Australian Labor Party refused to remove the Taiwan island's participant. 

China urges relevant parties to earnestly abide by the one-China principle, properly handle Taiwan-related issues, and refrain from offering any convenience or platform for "Taiwan independence" separatist acts, Lin said. 



Global Times


RELATED ARTICLES
China urges US to stop supporting Taiwan region in consolidating so-called "diplomatic allies"

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States to stop supporting the Taiwan region in ...

Lai's relying on US for 'Taiwan independence' cold-shouldered; Mainland has enough options to counter secessionist moves: analyst

The separatist deputy regional leader of Taiwan island Lai Ching-te has been snubbed by the US, as he ...

Lai walks dangerous tightrope in pushing Taiwan separatism with US connivance

The deputy regional leader of Taiwan island Lai Ching-te, via interviews with media, has tried to reshape his ...