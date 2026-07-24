Taiwan personnel's attempts to seek spotlight at various events and engage in separatist acts are doomed to fail: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at the press conference on March 24, 2026

Attempts by personnel of the Taiwan authorities to attend various events in a bid to seek spotlight and engage in separatist activities for "Taiwan independence" are doomed to fail, Chinese Foreign Minister spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing on Friday.The remarks were made in response to a foreign reporter's question over a reported incident at an Australian Labor Party Conference. Media reports claimed Chinese mainland diplomats asked a representative from Taiwan island to leave the venue, and later left the conference after the Australian Labor Party refused to remove the Taiwan island's participant.China urges relevant parties to earnestly abide by the one-China principle, properly handle Taiwan-related issues, and refrain from offering any convenience or platform for "Taiwan independence" separatist acts, Lin said.Global Times