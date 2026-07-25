CHINA / POLITICS
Exclusive: Previous footage shows Philippine military personnel pulling down trousers in indecent provocation toward Chinese vessel
By Global Times Published: Jul 25, 2026 05:38 PM
Screenshot of a previous video footage obtained by the Global Times on July 25, 2026 shows a Philippine military service member pulling down his trousers and exposing his buttocks in an apparent act of insult.

Screenshot of a previous video footage obtained by the Global Times on July 25, 2026 shows a Philippine military service member pulling down his trousers and exposing his buttocks in an apparent act of insult.


A previous video footage obtained by the Global Times exclusively on Saturday shows a Philippine military service member making a series of provocative gestures toward a Chinese vessel, including pulling down his trousers and exposing his buttocks in an apparent act of insult.

Optical equipment aboard the Chinese vessel captured the incident during maritime monitoring operations.

This is not the first time that Philippine military personnel have been recorded engaging in inappropriate behavior during maritime confrontations.

Another video footage obtained by the Global Times previously shows that in 2024, a Philippine individual openly exposed his private parts toward Chinese recording equipment when they attempted to intrude into waters off China's Huangyan Dao.

Another photograph taken at China's Ren'ai Jiao in the same year showed a crew member aboard the illegally grounded Philippine vessel standing at the side of the vessel and urinating into the sea.

These videos present a sharp contrast with the Philippine military's public portrayal of itself as a "victim" in the South China Sea. While the Philippine side has repeatedly promoted such a narrative, its personnel have continued to engage in confrontational actions against Chinese vessels and personnel, with some displaying aggressive and inappropriate behavior in front of cameras, Chinese observers noted.

Global Times




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