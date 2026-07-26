China activates flood-control emergency response for 7 regions

China's Ministry of Water Resources activated a Level-IV flood-control emergency response on Saturday in seven provincial-level regions, as Typhoon Noul is expected to bring heavy rainfall.



The seven regions are Fujian, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong and Guangxi, covering large parts of eastern, central and southern China. Rivers at higher flood risk in these regions include some of the country's major waterways, such as the Pearl, Yangtze and Huaihe, according to the ministry.



To brace for potential flooding, the ministry has urged local water conservancy authorities to closely monitor weather changes, issue timely warnings, and make targeted use of flood-control infrastructure.



Typhoon Noul, the 12th typhoon of the year, is forecast to make landfall between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The ministry has dispatched five teams to some of the affected regions to provide on-site guidance for flood control.



On the same day, the Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level-IV emergency response for geological disasters in Jiangxi and Hunan, while maintaining a Level-IV response of the same type in Guangdong and Fujian.



The ministry said all rescue personnel, supplies and equipment must be pre-positioned, and stressed the need to promptly relocate residents from hazardous areas.



China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

