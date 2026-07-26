Taiwan residents rally against DPP food safety failures, urging livelihood protection

A large-scale rally was held in Taipei on Saturday to protest the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' failure to safeguard food safety and disregard for people's livelihoods.



Tens of thousands of Taiwan residents braved the sweltering heat and took to Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the island's leadership office.



A major food safety scandal recently surfaced in Taiwan, where soybean salad oil was found to contain excessive levels of carcinogens, triggering grave concerns and panic on the island.



Nearly a month has passed since the tainted oil scandal broke out. However, the DPP authorities have dragged their feet on responses, shirked accountability and attempted to withhold information.



Many families turned out, with elders and children arriving at the scene together to voice their discontent with the authorities.



Protesters held placards reading "Failed food governance, cover-ups over public health" and "Collapsed food safety brings suffering to the people," while crowds chanted slogans like "Restore food safety" and "Lai Ching-te must apologize."



Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an noted that over 1,380 schools across Taiwan have been affected, with more than 100,000 students and teachers harmed in Taipei alone. He urged Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te to listen to the people's voices and properly address the tainted oil scandal.



Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, also joined the protest. She called on the public to safeguard food safety together and oust the shameless DPP authorities.



Many political parties and civic groups on the island voiced support for the rally.



Shortly before 8 p.m., the host announced that more than 200,000 people had turned out for the rally.

