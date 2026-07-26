Typhoon Noul hits S.China's Guangdong, forcing evacuation of 715,351 people, halting rail services and disrupting flights

Shenzhen in South China’s Guangdong Province is hit by afternoon thunderstorms as Typhoon Noul nears on July 25, 2026. Photo: VCG

Typhoon Noul, the 12th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Huidong County, South China’s Guangdong Province, on Sunday morning as a strong typhoon, with maximum sustained winds near its center reaching 45 meters per second. It was the first typhoon to hit Guangdong this year and the strongest to make landfall in China so far in 2026, surpassing Typhoons Maysak and Bavi, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday.On Saturday night, China’s national observatory issued a red typhoon alert – the highest level in the country's typhoon warning system. At 6 am on Sunday, the national observatory continued to issue an orange typhoon alert, a red rainstorm alert, and a yellow severe convective weather alert, according to CCTV.After landfall, Typhoon Noul is expected to move inland, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to provinces including Jiangxi, Hunan and Hubei. Its slow-moving circulation is likely to prolong rainfall through Tuesday, with impacts extending as far as Henan and Shandong provinces, according to CCTV.The National Meteorological Center forecasts heavy to torrential rain from 8 am Sunday to 8 am Monday across much of Guangdong, southern Fujian, central and southern Jiangxi, southeastern Hunan, and southeastern Taiwan, with extremely heavy to exceptional downpours expected in parts of central and eastern Guangdong, southern Jiangxi, southeastern Hunan, and southern Fujian.According to the latest meteorological risk assessment for flash floods over the next 24 hours, 43 counties in Jiangxi, Hunan, and Guangdong provinces reached the red alert level for flash flood risks from 8:00 am Sunday to 8:00 am Monday, CCTV reported on Sunday.China’s Ministry of Water Resources on Sunday upgraded its flood control emergency response for Jiangxi, Hunan, and Guangdong from Level IV to Level III, and sent two additional teams to Jiangxi and Hunan to assist with flood control efforts. Local authorities were urged to closely monitor Typhoon Noul and strengthen surveillance in high-risk areas, including mountain rivers, flash flood zones, construction sites, and valley attractions.At present, the ministry continues to maintain a Level IV flood control emergency response for Fujian, Henan, Hubei, and Guangxi, while five ministry teams and expert groups are providing on-site guidance for flood control in Guangdong and Fujian.As of 0:00 on Sunday, Guangdong had evacuated 715,351 people. 12 cities, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Huizhou, Shantou, and Zhuhai, had imposed full or partial “five suspensions” measures, halting classes, work, production, transport, and business activities, chinanews.com.cn reported.Meteorological authorities warned that Typhoon Noul will bring widespread wind and rain, with potentially extreme downpours in parts of Guangdong and Fujian. Residents are urged to follow official forecasts and warnings, avoid non-essential travel, and stay alert for secondary disasters including landslides, flash floods, river flooding, and urban inundation, weather.com.cn reported.The China Meteorological Administration has raised its emergency response for typhoons, rainstorms and severe convective weather to Level II. All high-speed and conventional rail services in Guangdong will be suspended on Sunday. Major airports in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Zhuhai, Jieyang, and Xiamen cities will adjust flight schedules dynamically based on Typhoon Noul's impact.Global Times