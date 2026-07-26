China issues orange alert as Typhoon Noul makes landfall

China's National Meteorological Center issued an orange typhoon alert on Sunday morning after Typhoon Noul made landfall in south China's Guangdong Province, with maximum winds of Force 14 near its center.



Later Sunday morning, Typhoon Noul weakened from a severe typhoon to a typhoon, according to the center.



China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for typhoons, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.



The center renewed a red alert for rainstorms and a yellow alert for severe convective weather on Sunday morning.



It called for strengthened efforts to prevent and respond to disasters such as flash floods, landslides and mudslides.

