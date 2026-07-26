China raises flood-control emergency response for Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong

China's Ministry of Water Resources on Sunday upgraded its flood-control emergency response for Jiangxi, Hunan and Guangdong provinces from Level IV to Level III, amid high risks of mountain floods due to the impact of Typhoon Noul.



Jiangxi is in east China, Hunan in central China and Guangdong in south China.



Risk assessments show that 43 counties in contiguous areas across these three provinces will face red-alert-level risks of mountain floods from 8 a.m. on Sunday to 8 a.m. on Monday, indicating a high likelihood of such disasters.



The ministry dispatched two additional working teams to Jiangxi and Hunan to assist and guide flood-control efforts on the front lines.



The ministry called on local water resources authorities to closely monitor the typhoon's path and impact, with particular attention to high-risk locations like mountain rivers, populated areas near mountain gullies, construction sites, tourist attractions in valleys, and areas upstream and downstream of bridges.



It also urged the full use of monitoring and early-warning systems, the prompt delivery of warnings to residents in threatened areas, and timely and decisive evacuations to safeguard people's lives.

