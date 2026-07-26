China activates disaster relief emergency response for Guangdong

China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief on Sunday activated a Level-IV national disaster relief emergency response for south China's Guangdong Province after the region was severely affected by Typhoon Noul, the 12th typhoon of the year.



A working team has been dispatched to disaster-hit areas to assess the situation on the ground and guide and assist local authorities in the relocation and resettlement of affected residents and efforts to ensure their basic living needs.



Typhoon Noul made landfall in Guangdong on Sunday morning with maximum winds of Force 14 near its center. It has since weakened from a severe typhoon to a typhoon.

