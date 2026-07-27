Chinese Embassy in Thailand urges prompt probe into incident following reports of book fair security personnel body-slammed Chinese woman

A staff member grabs a Chinese fan by the neck and throws her to the ground with other staff surrounding at a fan meeting event on July 25, 2026 during the International Novel Festival 2026. Photo: Screenshot from social media

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand said on Monday that it has urged relevant parties to ascertain the facts as soon as possible and properly handle the incident, following The Chinese Embassy in Thailand said on Monday that it has urged relevant parties to ascertain the facts as soon as possible and properly handle the incident, following an incident in which a Chinese national was manhandled by security personnel and escorted out of the venue during a book fair event in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday.





The event was organized by Thai entertainment company GMMTV. Video clips online show that several GMMTV staff members forcibly drove the woman from the fan-meeting event of two Thai entertainers. While the Chinese fan holding her phone to record, a female staff member in black grabbed the Chinese woman by the shoulder and neck while attempting to snatch her cellphone. When the Chinese fights back, the same staff member grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground with multiple staff surrounding them.The Chinese fan said she had given a statement at a local police station and planned to seek assistance from the Chinese Embassy in Thailand.Amid public call for apology, the GMMTV on Sunday released official statement, admitting the staff member involved "used excessive force" beyond necessity and expressed "regret" over the incident and impacts on "people related."GMMTV claimed the individual (using force) is an outsourced staff member hired for the event and had been suspended from duties until the conclusion of an ongoing investigation.The Chinese Embassy on Monday said via its official WeChat account that it has received the account from the national concerned and has also taken note of the statement issued by the event organizer.The embassy will, within the scope of its duties, provide necessary assistance to the Chinese national and safeguard her lawful rights and interests.GMMTV organizes multiple offline fan events in Bangkok each year, often setting up dedicated booths at Thailand's major public book fairs where fans can purchase drama-related novels and official merchandise while taking part in interactive activities, according to posts on its Facebook and Instagram accounts.Global Times