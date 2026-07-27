Chinese medical team provides free clinic in Tanzania's Zanzibar

A member of the Chinese medical team performs an ultrasound scan on a local child as part of the free diagnosis and treatment services during the outreach clinic in Zanzibar, Tanzania, July 25, 2026. The 35th Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar on Saturday conducted a free medical outreach clinic on the island as part of China's "100 Medical Teams in 1,000 Villages" program, aimed at expanding access to healthcare services at the community level. (The 35th Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar/Handout via Xinhua)

The 35th Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar on Saturday conducted a free medical outreach clinic on the island as part of China's "100 Medical Teams in 1,000 Villages" program, aimed at expanding access to healthcare services at the community level.According to information from the medical team, the outreach was held at Real Care Hospital in northern Zanzibar, bringing a wide range of medical services to local residents.The team, joined by another Chinese doctor, Dai Shilin from the Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, also provided consultations and treatment services with a focus on liver diseases, including hepatitis, in line with the upcoming World Hepatitis Day.Specialized traditional Chinese medicines suited to the local tropical climate were also introduced.Medical members also offered health education on disease prevention, chronic illness management and proper medication use, while distributing commonly used medicines free of charge.Bao Zengtao, leader of the medical team, said that the team has conducted 24 such clinics this year, achieving island-wide coverage and strengthening China-Tanzania health cooperation.