China's foreign ministry reaffirms no exchanges between FM, Japanese officials in Manila

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson reaffirmed on Monday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had no arrangement for meeting with the Japanese side on his agenda during his recent stay in Manila, the Philippines, nor did he engage in any conversation with the Japanese side.



Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query.



On July 22, Wang attended in Manila the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting alongside the foreign ministers of ASEAN nations and the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

