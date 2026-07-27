Slovak president arrives in Beijing for state visit

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini arrives in Beijing, capital of China, on July 27, 2026. Pellegrini arrived here on Monday for a three-day state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Xinhua)

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini arrives in Beijing, capital of China, on July 27, 2026. Pellegrini arrived here on Monday for a three-day state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Xinhua)

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini arrives in Beijing, capital of China, on July 27, 2026. Pellegrini arrived here on Monday for a three-day state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Xinhua)

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini arrives in Beijing, capital of China, on July 27, 2026. Pellegrini arrived here on Monday for a three-day state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Xinhua)