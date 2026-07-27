China opposes US tariffs under 'forced labor' pretext, urges Washington to correct 'wrong practice'

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Monday voiced firm opposition to the US' decision to initiate a so-called Section 301 investigation and impose unilateral tariffs under the pretext of "forced labor," calling the move a typical act of unilateralism and protectionism and urging Washington to correct its "wrong practice" and remove relevant unilateral tariff measures.The remarks came in response to a question about the final measures announced by the US Trade Representative on Thursday US time. The measures impose an additional 12.5 percent Section 301 tariff on Chinese imports, as well as tariffs on goods from 60 economies, following the so-called Section 301 investigation into imported products allegedly made with "forced labor.""We have noted the relevant situation. China has always opposed forced labor, established a comprehensive system of labor laws and regulations, and resolutely prevented and cracked down on forced labor," a spokesperson for the MOFCOM said in a statement."By contrast, the US has not yet ratified the Forced Labor Convention of 1930, while it has long manipulated the issue of 'forced labor.' This time, it has launched a Section 301 investigation and imposed unilateral tariffs under the pretext of 'forced labor,' which is a typical act of unilateralism and protectionism. China firmly opposes this," the spokesperson said.The spokesperson also noted that the US has repeatedly indicated that it intends to use Section 301 tariffs to replace tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which has already been ruled invalid, as well as the 122 import surcharge."During China-US economic and trade consultations, the US clearly committed that the replacement additional tariffs on Chinese goods would not exceed 20 percent. Currently, the replacement additional tariffs imposed by the US on Chinese goods stand at 12.5 percent," the spokesperson said."China's countermeasures against the US' first round of so-called fentanyl tariffs and reciprocal tariffs remain in effect. We will continue to closely monitor and comprehensively assess the US' follow-up actions, and reserve the right to take all necessary measures," the spokesperson said.China urges the US to correct its wrong practice and completely remove relevant unilateral tariff measures. "China is willing to continue dialogue and consultation with the US on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit, in order to address each other's concerns," the spokesperson said."It is hoped that the US will work with China in the same direction, jointly maintain and implement the consensus reached through economic and trade consultations, continuously narrow the list of problems and expand the list of cooperation, and make greater contributions to the building of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability," the spokesperson added.Global Times