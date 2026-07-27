China slams US’ planned probe, sanctions against Chinese AI firms, will take ‘all necessary measures’ to safeguard interests

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Monday slammed the US' plan to investigate and potentially sanction Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firms, stressing that such moves lack factual basis and legal justification, and that China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.A MOFCOM spokesperson made the remarks when asked about some senior US officials' recent statements that they will investigate Chinese AI companies for allegedly "distilling" cutting-edge US models, and may impose sanctions on Chinese companies on grounds such as "stealing US intellectual property.""We have noted the relevant developments. China has consistently opposed the US politicizing and weaponizing science, technology and trade issues, as well as smearing Chinese companies and imposing sanctions under various groundless pretexts," the MOFCOM spokesperson said.The spokesperson further criticized that the US side, disregarding facts such as the close release timelines of Chinese and US cutting-edge AI models and the progress made by some Chinese models, has groundlessly accused Chinese companies of relying on "distillation" or "stealing US intellectual property," while threatening sanctions."These practices lack factual basis and legal justification, apply double standards in practice, and are typical acts of AI hegemony," the MOFCOM spokesperson said.Innovation is not the exclusive domain of any single country. Chinese AI companies have long been committed to advancing fundamental research, balancing technological self-reliance with open cooperation. Guided by the principles of consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, they have driven the rapid development of AI technologies and achieved notable progress in areas such as coding capabilities, according to the spokesperson."It is also understood that many US AI companies have used distillation from Chinese models in their research and development and training processes," the spokesperson said.Notably, many US industry players have publicly opposed Washington's threats to sanction Chinese AI companies. Nearly 200 US startups have urged the US government not to cut off access to Chinese open-source models, warning that such moves could weaken the competitiveness of US companies. The spokesperson also noted that some major US multinational companies have stated that model distillation is a widely used industry practice and that US firms should be allowed to use Chinese open-source AI models.China urges the US side to heed the objective and rational voices from industries in both countries, abandon its hegemonic mindset, and stop smearing Chinese companies and threatening sanctions, the spokesperson said, stressing that China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests in response to any actions that substantially harm China's interests.The spokesperson also urged the US side to earnestly implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, work with China in the same direction, strengthen dialogue and communication on AI, and jointly promote the sound and beneficial development of AI, so as to advance and improve AI governance to bring benefits to the two countries and the world.Global Times