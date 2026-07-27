Hit C-drama sparks new historical exhibition in Zhejiang

An exhibition showcasing nearly 1,000 precious cultural relics from China's Five Dynasties and Ten States period (907-979) will open to the public at the Zhejiang Provincial Museum July 28, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of the Zhejiang Provincial Museum

A landmark exhibition showcasing nearly 1,000 precious cultural relics from China's Five Dynasties and Ten States period (907-979) will open to the public at the Zhejiang Provincial Museum on Tuesday, capitalizing on the massive popularity of the hit historical drama Swords Into Plowshares, which sparked a nationwide cultural and tourism frenzy, according to a press release that the museum sent to the Global Times on Monday.The show marks the first large-scale national assembly of artefacts dating back to the chaotic yet culturally vibrant historical period. It gathers treasures from nearly 100 major Chinese cultural and museum institutions, including the National Museum of China, Shaanxi History Museum and Nanjing Museum, offering audiences a comprehensive overview of the pivotal historical era, according to the press release.Breaking traditional exhibition boundaries, the event integrates ancient museum collections, archaeological findings, original costumes, props and scene designs from the blockbuster drama, as well as digital display technologies, reviving the millennium-old historical and cultural heritage for modern audiences.The exhibition adopts an innovative dual-track display system combining historical relics and immersive film and television experiences, creating an immersive visiting journey from understanding the turbulent history to empathizing with the pursuit of peace.Located on the second floor of the museum's Zhijiang Campus, the exhibition is divided into two halls with distinct themes. Hall C presents rigorous historical documentation through authentic cultural relics, outlining the overall historical backdrop of the Five Dynasties and Ten States period and highlighting the outstanding civilizational contributions of the Wuyue Kingdom amid constant turmoil. Adjacent Hall B launches an immersive experience centered on the narrative of Swords Into Plowshares. Split into four chapters, it breaks the barrier between screen and reality, allowing visitors to step into the drama's scenes and engage with real history firsthand.Media reported that Swords Into Plowshares is set against the backdrop of the late Five Dynasties period and the early Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), a time marked by fragmentation and social turmoil. It follows Qian Hongchu, ruler of the Wuyue Kingdom, as he matures into a leader who shoulders responsibility for the greater good and ultimately chooses to submits the Wuyue to the Song Dynasty, contributing to the realization of peace.First aired earlier this year, Sthe drama has become a national sensation, with audiences rewatching episodes to trace historical facts. The drama has driven booming cultural tourism across Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Henan and Shanxi provinces, demonstrating how a single high-quality historical production can revitalize multiple regional cultural and tourism industries, the Paper reported.Organizers told the Global Times that the exhibition responds to surging public enthusiasm for the little-known historical period. "It transforms viewers' emotional reflections triggered by the drama into in-depth academic and cultural exploration, turning distant millennium-old stories into tangible, perceptible and memorable historical experiences," organizers said.The exhibition will last until June 20, 2027, the press release noted.