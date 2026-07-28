Z-20J helicopters join amphibious landing drills on Type 071, 075 ships, signaling enhanced combat capability: expert

The amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a naval flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conducts joint operations in coordination with Z-20J ship-borne helicopters and a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) during a multi-subject maritime training exercise in mid to late July, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from eng.chinamil.com.cn

Images showed Z-20J helicopters have recently joined the Type 071 amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan (Hull 989) for joint landing drills, according to a China Military Online report on Monday evening. Combined with the recent display of Z-20J helicopters aboard Type 075 amphibious assault ships , an expert said on Tuesday that the Z-20J's integration with Type 071 and Type 075 vessels for amphibious landing missions offers significant advantages over previous configurations.One of the images published by China Military Online was captioned, the amphibious dock landing ship Changbaishan attached to a naval flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command conducts joint operations in coordination with Z-20J shipborne helicopters and a landing craft air cushion during a multi-subject maritime training exercise in mid to late July, 2026.Last week, CCTV News reports on July 24 and 25 noted that two videos recently circulating online have drawn public attention. The footage shows naval Z-20J helicopters appearing on the decks of the Type 075 amphibious assault ships Hainan and Hubei. Notably, the Z-20J aboard the Hubei recently accompanied the carrier ship to a training area in the South China Sea for multi-subject combat-oriented drills.This public display sends a clear signal that the new-generation utility helicopter is being integrated into the core configuration of the Navy's amphibious operations. With shipborne version of the Z-20 helicopter achieving takeoff and landing capabilities on Type 075 amphibious assault ships, China's amphibious warfare system has undergone a critical upgrade, CCTV said.The Z-20J made its debut at Airshow China 2024 held in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province in November 2024.Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the Z-20J's frequent appearances on various ship types in recent months indicate that since its debut, the Z-20J's production and service numbers have been steadily increasing, and its combat capability is rapidly maturing.Compared with the earlier Z-8C, the Z-20J offers significant advantages in amphibious landing missions aboard Type 071 and Type 075 vessels. It boasts stronger payload capacity and, as a single platform with multiple variants, simplifies the entire maintenance system, making it more universal and standardized, Song said.Maintaining multiple helicopter types on the same vessel requires complex support systems, which is more challenging. However, if the Z-20 family is adopted, with different variants performing different missions, the number of helicopters aboard the ship can increase, and maintenance support becomes significantly simpler. This reflects the tremendous progress in China's helicopter industry. The same Z-20 platform can perform reconnaissance, anti-submarine warfare, attack, beach assault, vertical landing and search and rescue missions. This universalization fully demonstrates integrated support capabilities and multi-role advantages, offering high combat value, Song explained.Moreover, Song said that the Z-8C is primarily focused on transport with limited self-defense capabilities. In contrast, the Z-20J features short-wing pylons on both sides of the fuselage, capable of carrying rocket pods, air-to-ground missiles or machine gun pods. During amphibious landing missions, it can achieve fire while landing, improving the survival rate and assault efficiency of landing forces upon touchdown.In the Taiwan Straits direction, the Z-20J can carry assault troops from Type 075 and Type 071 vessels for amphibious landings, combined with its ground-suppression firepower, creating a multidimensional assault capability. In the South China Sea direction, it can rely on forward-deployed naval vessels to effectively support maritime rights protection and emergency response operations, the expert added.The Z-20 is an advanced 10-ton-class medium utility helicopter independently developed by China. Its weight does not impose excessive burdens on shipboard operations, while its size is large enough to carry heavy payloads, achieve longer range and demonstrate stronger mission execution capabilities, enabling effective performance across various combat environments, Song said. Based on the Z-20 platform, multiple variants such as the Z-20J have been developed.The Z-20J is primarily designed for troop transport and vertical assault missions at sea. It can operate from Type 075 amphibious assault ships and Type 071 landing platform docks, as well as Type 055 and Type 052D destroyers and Type 054A frigates, according to CCTV.