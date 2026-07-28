Can SK turn rising Chinese travel demand into new weekend tourism market?

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

South Korea's latest tourism data points to the continued appeal of cross-border travel, while also prompting a closer look at how travel between China and South Korea could evolve. The Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday that foreign arrivals exceeded 10 million in the first half of this year. In June, visitors from the Chinese mainland made up the largest group among foreign visitors, with 649,000 arrivals.These figures are notable, but they should be viewed as a starting point rather than an endpoint. The proximity of China and South Korea provides a basis for more frequent travel. A flight from Beijing to Seoul takes about two hours, making weekend trips a realistic option for many travelers. The question is how this geographic advantage can translate into more convenient and affordable cross-border travel. Greater convenience for travelers could further connect the tourism markets of the two countries.The recent improvement in travel flows followed a period of fluctuation. South Korean media outlets reported that visitors from China exceeded 8 million for the first time in 2016. Over the past decade, tourism links between the two economies have been shaped by a range of factors, including the broader geopolitical environment. The return of monthly arrivals from the Chinese mainland to 649,000 indicates that travel links are on a more positive trajectory, while suggesting that further progress remains possible if the current conditions are maintained.The economic impact of tourism extends well beyond visitor numbers. South Korea's Chosun Daily reported in June that monthly card spending by foreign visitors exceeded 2 trillion South Korean won ($1.4 billion) for the first time in May. The growth in Chinese tourist arrivals has been an important part of this trend, with card spending by Chinese visitors rising 160 percent year-on-year in March, 194 percent in April and 214 percent in May. The figures underline the economic contribution of Chinese visitors to South Korea's consumer economy.The question is whether this economic contribution can be expanded further. First, travel convenience will be important to realizing this potential. Flight connectivity, language services, payment options and other practical factors all shape whether cross-border travel remains occasional or becomes a more regular choice. Given the geographic proximity between the two countries, China and South Korea could develop a cross-border weekend consumption market, encompassing short leisure trips, shopping, dining and other forms of spending. Improving convenience should aim to make repeat weekend trips a viable form of cross-border consumption.Second, South Korea could pay closer attention to the changing structure of China's outbound travel market and the opportunities across different segments. China's growing silver economy is creating new possibilities for senior tourism, as older travelers often have more flexibility and distinct preferences. School holidays also provide opportunities for family travel, with parents looking for overseas experiences for their children. As Chinese travelers become more diverse in their interests and expectations, a better understanding of these segments could open up new areas of growth for South Korea's tourism market.Third, tourism does not develop in isolation from the broader bilateral relationship. Practical convenience matters, but travelers' choices are also influenced by their overall perceptions of a destination. In the long run, stronger tourism links will depend not only on easier travel arrangements, but also on the broader conditions that influence how people from the two countries view each other.South Korea's tourism links with China have strengthened, but their full potential may yet remain unrealized. The opportunity now lies in turning this progress into more frequent and accessible cross-border travel, with a weekend tourism market becoming a realistic prospect. This would not only benefit South Korea's tourism industry, but also create more frequent exchanges between people from both countries and deepen the economic links between them.The author is a reporter with the Global Times.bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn