MOFCOM calls on US to rectify errors after sanctions on Chinese research institutions, vowing ‘necessary measures’

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the US Department of Defense's sanctions on certain Chinese research institutions, said a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Wednesday, vowing "necessary measures" to safeguard legitimate rights and interests of Chinese research institutions and ensure normal exchanges and cooperation in science and technology.The US side has kept broadening the concept of national security, arbitrarily erecting discriminatory barriers, and politicizing, weaponizing, and instrumentalizing scientific research cooperation, which hinders exchanges and collaboration between Chinese and US scientific research communities and runs counter to the global trend of cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, the spokesperson said in a statement on MOFCOM's website."China urges the US to stop smearing Chinese research institutions without grounds, correct its wrongdoings as soon as possible, and provide fair, just, and non-discriminatory treatment to Chinese research institutions. China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese research institutions and ensure normal exchanges and cooperation in science and technology," the spokesperson said.