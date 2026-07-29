China urges UK to prudently resolve issue related to nationalization of British Steel and provide sound business climate for Chinese enterprises: commerce minister

The Ministry of Commerce Photo: VCG

China is highly concerned about the nationalization of British Steel and urges the UK to abide by relevant international rules, fulfill its obligations under the China-UK investment protection agreement, prudently resolve the issue and provide a sound business environment for Chinese-invested enterprises in the UK, Wang Wentao, minister of China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), said on Tuesday.Wang made the remarks during a video call with newly-appointed UK business secretary Jonathan Reynolds and exchanged views on China-UK economic and trade relations, according to a press release on the MOFCOM website.Wang congratulated Reynolds on his new appointment and expressed China's willingness to fully leverage the China-UK Joint Economic and Trade Commission mechanism to promote the healthy development of China-UK economic and trade relations.China is willing to work with the UK to expand cooperation, strengthen cooperation in areas such as service trade, green transformation, and renewable energy, promote a balanced and progressive bilateral trade, and uphold the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, Wang said.Reynolds said that a sound China-UK economic and trade relationship will benefit businesses and people on both sides. The UK agrees with China's concept of promoting a balanced and progressive bilateral trade and looks forward to deepening practical cooperation with China in areas such as service trade, climate change, and artificial intelligence, as well as strengthening coordination and cooperation within the WTO, according to the press release.The UK understands and values China's concerns regarding the British Steel issue. In accordance with relevant laws, the UK will engage a third-party assessment agency to conduct an independent assessment. The UK will strictly abide by the assessment results and provide reasonable compensation. The UK does not wish to let this matter affect the overall UK-China economic and trade relations, according to Reynolds.