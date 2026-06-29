Law-abiding and trustworthy Japanese entities have no need to worry: FM on China’s listing of certain Japanese entities to export control list

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China's listing of entities in accordance with the law targets only a small number of Japanese entities. The relevant measures apply solely to dual-use items and do not affect normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Japan. Law-abiding and trustworthy Japanese entities have no need to worry at all, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press conference on Monday.Guo made the remarks in response to an inquiry regarding that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Monday that it will add certain Japanese entities to its export control list. Previously, the MOFCOM had stated that the relevant measures would not affect normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Japan. However, Japanese economic organizations have claimed that in the civilian sector, Japanese companies' procurement of rare earths has already been impacted. The reporter asked for the Foreign Ministry's view of the measures and its evaluation of the impact of this measure on bilateral economic and trade exchanges.Guo said that the competent Chinese authorities have already issued an announcement and elaborate China's position. China's action of adding certain Japanese entities to export control list is entirely justified, reasonable, and lawful, aimed at resolutely curbing Japan's neo-militarist ambitions, the spokesperson noted.We hope that the Japanese side will realize its errors and return from the wrong path, correct its mistaken actions, truly reflect on its behavior, and return to the right track, Guo added.Global Times