Mainland spokesperson says fisheries survey east of Taiwan is ‘legitimate and lawful,’ slams DPP budget push

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said a fisheries resource survey conducted by the Lanhai 201 research vessel in waters east of Taiwan island was a legitimate and lawful scientific activity, criticizing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for using the issue to push for a larger maritime security budget and stoke cross-Straits confrontation.During a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked about a recent fisheries resource survey conducted by the mainland research vessel Lanhai 201 in waters east of Taiwan island. The DPP authorities claimed that the mainland's move was intended to "assert jurisdiction over the waters" and amounted to "malicious political manipulation and cognitive warfare." They claimed such incidents were becoming increasingly frequent, posing "major challenges" to Taiwan's coast guard and armed forces, and called for support for the relevant budget.Commenting on the claims by the DPP authorities, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that from July 17 to 23, a scientific research vessel operated by the Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences conducted a fisheries resource survey in waters east of Taiwan island.The survey was aimed at gaining a comprehensive understanding of fisheries resources in waters under China's jurisdiction and providing a scientific basis for conserving marine fishery resources and promoting the sustainable development of marine fisheries in the area, said Chen.It was a completely legitimate and lawful normal scientific survey that benefits people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits. The DPP authorities have no grounds to make irresponsible remarks about it, said the spokesperson.Their attempt to use the matter to drum up support for increasing the budget for maritime forces is an even more ill-intentioned act of political manipulation aimed at provoking confrontation and antagonism across the Taiwan Straits, Chen said.Global Times