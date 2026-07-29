CHINA / SOCIETY
We express our condolences to victims, says Chinese FM spokesperson on Japan Kumamoto earthquake
By Global Times Published: Jul 29, 2026 03:32 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning



"We are closely following the earthquake that struck Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture and express our condolences to the victims and sympathy to their families and those injured," Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday when asked how Chinese side viewed the earthquake disaster situation.

Mao added that Chinese diplomatic missions in Japan had activated emergency response mechanisms promptly and issued a consular alert, urging Chinese nationals to take precautions against tsunamis and aftershocks. The Chinese Foreign Ministry and its diplomatic missions in Japan will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide timely assistance to Chinese nationals in need, she said.

Global Times

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