The dollar system and global economic imbalances

Crumbling dollar hegemony.Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

A narrative has gained traction in recent years that attributes global supply-demand mismatches, trade frictions and growing competitive pressures to expanding industrial supply in emerging markets, particularly what it describes as "China's industrial overcapacity". This argument reverses cause and effect and obscures the deeper issue: the structural flaws of an international monetary system built around the U.S. dollar's dominance.At the most fundamental macroeconomic level, global imbalances are not primarily an industrial issue, but one rooted in monetary arrangements and balance-of-payments structures. Under the savings-investment identity, a country's current-account balance essentially mirrors the gap between domestic savings and investment. The long-standing global pattern in which deficit countries consume while surplus countries produce is not determined by differences in industrial capacity. It is built into the structure of the dollar-based system.As the world's dominant reserve and settlement currency, the dollar is subject to the inescapable Triffin dilemma. The U.S. must run persistent current-account deficits to provide the dollar liquidity needed to support international trade, capital flows and foreign-exchange reserves. Much of the dollar-denominated assets accumulated by other countries then flows back into U.S. financial markets, particularly into U.S. Treasury securities. This continually lowers America's overall financing costs and supports persistent fiscal deficits and consumption beyond current means.This cycle of exporting dollars, importing goods and recycling capital back into the U.S. lies at the heart of global imbalances. It has existed for decades and is not fundamentally linked to the rise of Chinese industry.Claims that so-called "overcapacity" is disrupting global markets also reveal a clear double standard. The large and persistent trade surpluses generated by Germany's advanced manufacturing sector, Japan's auto industry and U.S. high-tech products are widely viewed as a reflection of international specialization. Yet China's export competitiveness, built on integrated industrial supply chains, cost advantages and technological advances, is characterized as a "market distortion". In reality, the ample supply seen in some Chinese industries stems from persistently weak global demand, shifts in global supply chains and industrialization efforts across countries. It is a consequence of global imbalances, not their cause.Blaming systemic global imbalances on the industrial capacity of a single country is neither objective nor does it do much to address the problem. Suppressing supply, erecting trade barriers and forcing surplus countries to scale back industrial capacity would only accelerate the fragmentation of global supply chains and further weaken effective global demand.Addressing the root causes of global economic imbalances requires far-reaching reform of the international financial order.First, the international monetary system should be further diversified. The global economy should reduce its excessive reliance on a single sovereign currency by expanding the use of the euro, the renminbi and other currencies in cross-border settlement, investment, financing and reserve holdings. Broader use of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) should also be encouraged to support a more multipolar and balanced monetary system with greater risk diversification.Second, mechanisms should be established to impose greater discipline on reserve-currency issuers. Global macroeconomic policy coordination should be strengthened to constrain unilateral and aggressive monetary and fiscal policies by major reserve-currency countries and reduce volatility in global capital flows and asset prices resulting from their spillover effects.Third, the global financial governance architecture should be reformed. Voting shares and governance structures at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank should be reformed to give emerging markets and developing countries a greater voice. A fairer and more transparent framework for global debt governance and crisis response should also be established.Fourth, cross-border payment and settlement systems should be diversified. A broader range of cross-border clearing arrangements should be developed to reduce the path dependence of global trade and investment on a single payment system and bolster the resilience of the global financial system.Global economic imbalances reflect tensions accumulated over a century of globalization and the evolution of the international monetary system. Only by moving beyond the short-sighted approach of blaming supply and shifting responsibility, and by reforming the international financial system toward greater diversity, equality, stability and shared governance, can the world address the underlying pressures behind these imbalances and achieve more balanced and sustainable global economic growth.