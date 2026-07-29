When a birthday cake for Dalai Lama becomes a geopolitical test

An aerial view of Kathmandu, Nepal Photo: VCG

Sometimes the biggest signals come from the smallest rooms. This July, inside a school compound in Kathmandu, a birthday cake was cut for the 91-year-old Dalai Lama, who is living in India. It looked like a modest affair — until the cameras, the ambassadors, and the headlines made clear it was anything but.Since the late 1950s, Tibetans who left China's Xizang Autonomous Region have settled in 21 districts of Nepal. The Nepali government recognized many of those who arrived before 1989 as refugees and issued them official refugee cards. According to Nepal's 1993 registration records, 12,540 Tibetan refugees were recorded. In the absence of a subsequent comprehensive official update, this figure remains the most frequently cited estimate, although the current population and the legal status of newer arrivals remain difficult to verifyThey traditionally marked the birthday of Dalai Lama almost every year. But Tibetan birthdays were marked behind camp walls, unseen and soon forgotten — that was the formula. This year, for the first time in a decade, Nepal broke it. A bigger venue. A longer guest list. At least four Western ambassadors seated in front, in full view of the cameras that followed them there.None of this happened by accident — permissions were sought, and granted. Someone in Kathmandu decided, this year, that the old caution could loosen a little. The real question isn't what was said inside that hall. It's why the walls were allowed to grow this thin in the first place.The likelier answer has less to do with Xizang than with timing. Nepal's government is still finding its feet after the Gen Z uprising toppled the last one. Washington, sensing an opening, has spent the months since sending envoys and pushing Starlink and Uber through Nepal's doors. Into that vacuum walked a Tibetan community that had waited years for precisely this kind of institutional distraction — and used it well.What happened next says more than the event itself. The alarm came from Nepal's own former ambassadors to China, former prime minister, and sitting parliamentarians — the people who spent their careers building the very equidistance this event chipped away at. Their objection was guided by the institutional memory, warning that small states rarely lose their neutrality all at once. They lose it one permitted birthday party at a time.To understand exactly what happened — and why it drew so sharp a reaction — here are eight questions and answers:The 91st birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama (Tenzin Gyatso) was celebrated on July 6 with a program held at Namgyal Higher Secondary School in Kathmandu's Nagarjun Municipality.At the event, a large portrait of Dalai Lama was put on display and Tibetan cultural performances were staged. A birthday cake was cut. However, organizers also attempted to sing the so-called Tibetan national anthem and read out a letter sent by the so-called Tibetan government-in-exile — activities for which Nepali authorities had not granted permission.The birthday event was organized informally by the "Office of Tibet," which represents Dalai Lama in Kathmandu. Speakers at the event included the office's secretary, Karma Gyaltsen, and Tashi Dorje, an officer at the Jawalakhel Tibetan settlement.Only invited guests took part in the birthday event, including members of the Tibetan community, foreign guests, diplomats, and others.The chief guest was Khenpo Jampa Lobsang Rinpoche of Kyirong Tsering Chöling Nunnery. Other guests included the US Chargé d'Affaires to Nepal, Scott Urbom; French Ambassador Virginie Corteval; Australian Ambassador Simon Ernst; and European Union Ambassador Véronique Lorenzo, among others.Representatives of some other embassies also took part. UNHCR refugee officers, representatives of some human rights organizations, and current and former members of the so-called Tibetan parliament were present at the event as well.To organize such an event, an application must be submitted to the District Security Committee, and permission must be obtained from it. Such a committee exists in every district, and it reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs.This year, Kathmandu's district security committee granted permission for Dalai Lama's birthday event to be held informally, within a closed space. However, holding a procession, a public assembly, or a demonstration involving posters was prohibited. That is why the event was organized not at a public venue, but on school premises.In previous years, such events were held informally inside Tibetan "refugee" camps. This time, it was held on a somewhat larger scale on a school campus — that was one difference. Another was that the presence of Western ambassadors was considerably heavier this time.Last year, Dalai Lama's 90th birthday was marked inside the Tibetan Welfare Office in Lazimpat. Apart from a small number of people from the community, only UNHCR officials and representatives from a few embassies took part. This year, by contrast, nearly seven hundred people are reported to have attended — a far larger turnout.There are even earlier instances where such events were not allowed to take place at all. For example, in 2016, when Tibetan exiles tried to celebrate Dalai Lama's 81st birthday on the premises of Srongtsen Bhrikuti High School in Boudha, Kathmandu, police intervened and stopped the program. Police arrested 24 Tibetan exiles, including Kelsang, an officer of the Boudha refugee settlement.Whether Tibetan exiles are treated leniently or strictly depends on the policy of the Nepal government.The Tibetan community tends to turn religious or personal occasions, such as Dalai Lama's birthday, into instruments of political propaganda. This time, too, once they had secured government approval to hold the event, they attempted to do exactly that. Confident that the government would not intervene, they held the event without hesitation.The presence of prominent Western ambassadors meant that the event drew a great deal of attention.Journalists from foreign news agencies had been invited. The photographs they took of the birthday event were carried widely in the international media. Although the event itself was confined within the walls of the school, its publicity multiplied many times over. In this way, it also became part of a wider anti-China propaganda effort.Although the event received wide coverage in foreign media, it was not covered to the same extent within Nepal. The Nepali public objected to it, and Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the country remains fully committed to the One-China policy.Several senior politicians and diplomats also objected to the government having allowed Dalai Lama's birthday event to take place. Nepal Communist Party senior leader and former prime minister Jhala Nath Khanal, for instance, issued a statement saying that the decision to permit the birthday celebration of "a separatist leader who fled China and has taken refuge abroad" was an act against the national interest, one that would disturb the cordial relations Nepal and China have maintained since the establishment of diplomatic ties."The presence of the American, French, European Union, and Australian ambassadors at that event is an extremely serious and objectionable matter," former prime minister Khanal said. "Western powers are engaged in an internal conspiracy to turn Nepal into an anti-China battleground and to turn Nepal into [another] Ukraine."Similarly, former deputy prime minister and foreign minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha portrayed Dalai Lama's birthday event as part of a larger conspiracy in a lengthy social media post, writing:"This is not an ordinary event. It has reinforced concerns that the present government may be moving toward a serious departure from Nepal's established foreign policy."Seven of Nepal's former ambassadors to China — Rajeshwar Acharya, Mahendra Pandey, Tanka Karki, Mahesh Maskey, Leelamani Paudel, Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, and Krishna Prasad Oli — also issued a joint statement condemning the event.They argued that such an event ran counter to Nepal's One-China policy and would adversely affect the geopolitical balance the country has maintained. They also put a question to their own government:"Given that Nepal has always firmly upheld the One-China policy, and has committed that no action harmful or adverse to any friendly nation would be taken from, or permitted on, Nepali soil — a commitment reiterated during Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal's recent visit to China — has that commitment now changed?"Likewise, CPN-UML chief whip Ain Mahar, speaking during a session of the federal parliament, objected to the government's decision to allow Dalai Lama's birthday celebration. Many other leaders expressed similar views.Before last year's Gen Z uprising, Nepal and China had been engaged in fairly close cooperation. But less than a week after then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli returned from a visit to China, he was forced to resign under pressure from the Gen Z uprising.During the Gen Z movement, an unidentified group of Tibetan exiles wearing black jackets printed with the words "Tibetan Original Blood (TOB)" appeared on the streets on motorcycles, mingling with the protesting youth. The actual organizers of the Gen Z protests, however, said they knew nothing about this group.Following the collapse of the Oli government, an interim government headed by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was formed. The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso; Penpa Tsering, head of the so-called Tibetan government-in-exile; and Dolma Tsering Teykhang, speaker of the so-called Tibetan parliament, sent separate congratulatory messages to the interim government.Following the March 5, 2026 House of Representatives election, Balendra Shah became Nepal's prime minister, and Penpa Tsering also sent him a congratulatory message.This Tibetan group, based in Dharamshala, India, had not previously followed the practice of sending congratulatory messages to Nepal's prime ministers or governments. It was only after the changed environment brought about by the Gen Z uprising that they pushed to carry out such activity.Nepal's prime minister and government did not respond to their congratulatory message.Since then, Tibetan exiles have continued making various efforts to expand their activities. The recent Dalai Lama birthday event is one part of that same pattern.Since the Gen Z uprising, American interest in Nepal has grown considerably. Since a new government was formed following the election, visits by American officials to Kathmandu have also become markedly more frequent. Last April, US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Sameer P. Kapur visited; in May, Deputy Secretary for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers visited; and after that, Sergio Gor, US President Donald Trump's special envoy, also visited Nepal — each on a separate trip.During this same period, the American multinational company Uber has gained entry into Nepal. In addition, American billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink has been pressing for permission to begin operations in the country. The Nepal government, however, has been deflecting this pressure, citing legal obstacles to allowing entry involving 100 percent foreign investment.Even so, Starlink director Rebecca Hunter met Communications Minister Bikram Timilsina on June 3 and once again requested permission for Starlink to operate in Nepal.Against this backdrop, the US has also been pressuring the Nepal government on the Xizang-related issues. Last March, 12 members of the US Congress, from both the Republican and Democratic parties, wrote a joint letter to Riley M. Barnes, the US "Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues," drawing attention to the need to address the problems facing the Tibetan community in Nepal.In the letter, they wrote:"The recent change of government in Nepal offers an opportunity for the Nepali government to address the long-running obstacles regarding registration and resettlement. We ask you to prioritize a solution for these Tibetans in Nepal."Under the National Security Investment program approved by the US Congress last February, arrangements were made to continue providing financial assistance, as in past years, to Tibetan communities living in Nepal and India for programs covering the preservation of culture and tradition, education, and development.The program also stipulates that Section 7031(c) of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, would be invoked if "credible information" is received that government officials in South Asia, including Nepal, have committed serious human rights violations against the Tibetan community. That provision allows such officials to be barred from entering the US or to have their assets frozen — a prospect that has caused unease among Nepali officials as well.American attempts to use Nepali territory in connection with the Xizang-related issues are nothing new. Back in the 1960s, the US Central Intelligence Agency built secret bases in Nepal's Mustang region for Tibetan Khampa fighters and mobilized them against China. Later, then King Birendra deployed the Nepal Army to disarm the armed Khampas; Khampa commander Wangdi was killed in the operation.There has been no change in Nepal's longstanding position that the Xizang Autonomous Region is an integral part of the People's Republic of China. As in the past, Nepal remains today fully committed to the One-China policy.In line with this, Nepal has continued to prevent Tibetan exiles from carrying out anti-China separatist activities from Nepali soil. This policy has not changed regardless of which government or ruling party has come to power in Nepal, because the issue is closely tied to Nepal's overall balanced foreign policy.Even so, whenever a particular government in Nepal adopts a softer approach at a given time, Tibetan exiles tend to expand their activities — which is what they have tried to do on this occasion as well. The government's core policy, however, has not changed.The current government has been conducting its diplomacy with relations with its two neighbors, India and China, as its top priority. Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal made official visits to both India and China within the span of a single week.During his official visit to China last June, Foreign Minister Khanal reaffirmed Nepal's commitment to the One-China policy and expressed firm support on the issues related to Taiwan and Xizang, as well as other matters bearing on China's core interests.After returning to Nepal, Khanal told the media:"It is our Chinese friends' traditional concern that outside countries might use Nepali territory in ways that compromise Chinese security interests. We respect that concern. The government of Nepal is extremely sensitive to it, and we stand ready to address it."In the end, what happened in that school compound was never really about a birthday. It was a small, contained test of how much room Nepal's neutrality still has to give — and, for one afternoon, the answer was: more than expected. The government moved quickly to correct course, with the Foreign Ministry reaffirming the One-China policy. That response suggests Kathmandu understood, soon enough, how the moment looked from across the border.But it doesn't quite settle the deeper worry the former Nepali ambassadors raised. Was this a stumble by a government still finding its footing, or the first loosening of a discipline Nepal has held onto for decades precisely because the cost of losing it is so high? Nepal won't answer that question in a statement. It will answer it the next time a similar invitation is sent — and in whether the response, this time, is a little more cautious than the last.The author is a Nepali researcher based in Kathmandu. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn