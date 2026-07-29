Japanese right-wing forces leveraging AI to distort history of aggression against China an ‘open provocation’ against international fairness, justice: FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China on Wednesday expressed grave concern over Japan's right-wing forces leveraging AI in an attempt to distort the history of Japan's aggression against China, calling it an "open provocation" against international fairness and justice as well as the post-war international order, which the international community must stay highly vigilant against and firmly resist.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press conference on Wednesday, in response to a Global Times reporter's question regarding recent revelations by Japanese media that Japan's right-wing forces are churning out disinformation by hiring operatives and extensively leveraging AI in an attempt to distort the history of Japan's aggression against China.Mao said that after World War II, instead of engaging in profound reflection on the history of Japan's aggression against China, Japan's right-wing forces have deliberately schemed to distort facts and whitewash their historical culpability. By means of paying visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, tampering with textbooks and revising explanatory texts at memorial halls, they disseminate erroneous views of history, seriously misleading Japanese society, especially young people.Nowadays, Japan's right-wing forces leverage new technologies to poison public opinion in a bid to advance Japan's remilitarization, rendering their actions even more grave and harmful. This constitutes an open provocation against international fairness and justice and the post-war international order, and threatens regional peace and stability. The international community must remain highly vigilant and firmly resist such acts, Mao said.Mao noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trials. Historical truths must not be distorted, and established historical conclusions brook no challenge. Irrefutable evidence abounds regarding the crimes committed by Japan during its war of aggression against China, and mounting new evidence continues to lay bare the atrocities of Japanese militarism.China will work with peace-loving people across the world to safeguard historical truth and justice, Mao said.Global Times