Reading China’s economy: escaping Western flawed lens

Illustration: Tang Tengfei/GT

In his recent article for Foreign Affairs, titled "China's Moment of Weakness: Economic Decay and America's Strategic Opening," Logan Wright, a partner at Rhodium Group, articulates a perspective that epitomizes the prevailing consensus in Washington regarding China's economic situation.Wright's article emphasizes the challenges facing the Chinese economy, including declining growth rates, increasing debt levels, and structural inefficiencies. He argues that these economic difficulties represent a significant moment of "weakness for China," creating potential opportunities for the US and its allies to reshape their strategic approaches.Wright highlights microeconomic headwinds, such as local government debt and real estate corrections, which are key to understanding China's current challenges. However, based on these observations, he concludes that China is entering a period of "structural deceleration" driven by "financial and fiscal decay." More crucially, he argues that this moment of perceived vulnerability creates a "strategic opening" for the US and its allies to reassert trade rules and geopolitical dominance.While Wright's microeconomic observations are not entirely unfounded, his broader conclusion suffers from a fundamental analytical flaw. It reflects a systemic bias that is widespread among Western think tanks: viewing every internal economic rebalancing in China exclusively through the prism of a zero-sum, superpower rivalry. In this narrative, every policy adjustment in Beijing is retrofitted into a grand master plan for global economic hegemony or a tactical move against Washington.This framework fundamentally misinterprets China's actual development logic. The core problem lies in applying an outdated, 19th-century geopolitical template - centered on imperial expansion and raw GDP rivalry - to understand China's contemporary strategy.China has explicitly moved away from the old path of chasing raw economic output at all costs. Recognizing this deliberate shift, the current growth moderation and industrial restructuring are intended outcomes of a conscious effort to manage systemic risks and pursue high-quality development.A look at China's long-term policy blueprints reveals that the top leadership's primary focus has shifted from single-minded GDP expansion to a dynamic equilibrium between economic efficiency, social equity and national security. Priority is increasingly given to raising household income shares, boosting domestic consumption and achieving common prosperity.In short, the steering wheel of China's economy has already turned. The driving force behind this shift is the internal imperative to address unbalanced and inadequate development, not a desperate bid to win a head-to-head sprint against the US.Western observers often overlook the complexity behind China's industrial sector dynamics. Wright and others interpret the rapid expansion and export growth in green industries - such as electric vehicles and photovoltaics - as a state-directed campaign for overseas dumping, but this simplification misses the nuanced internal motivations and market realities.In reality, these export surges often stem from localized competition and corporate inertia driven by legacy performance metrics. Far from being a coordinated strategy for global domination, these are internal governance challenges that Beijing is actively addressing through anti-cutthroat competition ("anti-involution") policies. Conflating domestic market frictions with an aggressive foreign economic policy reverse cause and effect.Consequently, the prescription Wright offers to Western policymakers - leveraging China's "moment of weakness" through targeted high-tech blockades, reshaped market access levers and defensive tariffs - risks destabilizing global supply chains.When evaluating an economy as massive and complex as China's during a major transition, it is vital to distinguish between temporary adjustment pains and fundamental strategic intent. Western analysts like Wright may spot the scratches on the surface, but they consistently misread the underlying DNA of China's economic model. Moving beyond Washington's obsession with superpower rivalry and focusing on sustainable, equitable growth remains China's clearest path forward - regardless of external noise about "strategic openings."The author is a senior editor with the People's Daily and currently a senior fellow with the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China. dinggang@globaltimes.com.cn. Follow him on X @dinggangchina