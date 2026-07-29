Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrols in waters near Kinmen

The coast guard of east China's Fujian Province on Wednesday conducted routine law-enforcement patrols in the waters near Kinmen, a spokesperson with the China Coast Guard said.



Zhu Anqing, the spokesperson, said the Fujian coast guard had dispatched task groups to strengthen control and management over relevant waters in July.



The move is aimed at protecting the legitimate rights and interests, as well as the lives and property, of fishermen on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and ensuring orderly navigation and activities in the waters between Xiamen and Kinmen, Zhu added.



