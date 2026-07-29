Chinese humanoid robot spars with martial arts stars in new demo series

Photo: Courtesy of AgiBot

Chinese robot maker AgiBot has released a three-episode martial arts series in which its full-size humanoid A3 spars with action stars Louis Fan Siu-wong and Zhang Lanxin, in what the company describes as the first martial arts bout staged between a human and a robot, the company told the Global Times on Wednesday.The series is the second season of a wuxia (martial heroes)-themed format the company built around the A3. The first, released last year, was a straight action demonstration. This one is structured as a story: an opening episode sets up a challenge at a martial arts school, the second stages the fight, and a third drops the costume drama to walk through the engineering behind the moves.AgiBot credits the performance to five technologies. Its latest balance control algorithm lets a full-size humanoid execute a kip-up, a 450-degree airborne back kick, consecutive Webster flips and a 360-degree side aerial, and hold its stance while absorbing strikes from a human opponent, according to the company.The company also said the A3 is the first full-size humanoid to run perception and motion control as a fused system, linking what it senses to how it moves within milliseconds — shown in the series by crossing plum blossom piles, a traditional training obstacle.Its OmniHand 3 Ultra-M dexterous hand, unveiled at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai this month, has 20 active degrees of freedom, opens and closes in 0.3 seconds and carries multimodal visual-tactile sensors.Two further claims cover scale and durability: a swarm dispatch system called LinkBots that coordinates formation changes and navigation across multiple machines, and a chassis the company said has been validated through more than 1,000 rounds of extreme-condition testing.The A3 was launched in February and is pitched by AgiBot as a "silicon-based stage star," built for live events, showrooms and exhibitions rather than factory floors. The company said its 10,000th A3 came off the line in March, and that the robot played autonomous table tennis in June in work with a Peking University team led by Zhang Shanghang.AgiBot led the global humanoid market in 2025 with about 31.9 percent of installations, ahead of Unitree Robotics on 26.5 percent, according to Counterpoint Research. Roughly 16,000 humanoids were installed worldwide that year, more than 80 percent of them in China.Global Times