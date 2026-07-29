World’s first 630°C steam temperature demonstration unit put into operation

Photo: WeChat of Dongfang Electric Corporation

The world's first 630 C ultra-supercritical double-reheat thermal power unit began full-capacity operation on Tuesday in Yuncheng, East China's Shandong Province. Featuring a designed thermal efficiency surpassing 50 percent, its single unit capacity reaches 1,000 MW, according to Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday.The unit has set world records among similar units for maximum temperature, maximum pressure, highest efficiency, and lowest coal consumption for power supply. Dongfang Electric Corporation developed and supplied the three main pieces of equipment and key auxiliary machinery for the project. All core equipment is "made in China," with independently controllable key technologies.After the project is put into operation, it can save 208,000 tons of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 540,000 tons every year. It has multiple advantages including high-efficiency power generation, energy conservation, consumption reduction and environmental protection.Drawing on the dual-unit engineering data and operational experience from the project, the domestic full industrial chain covering complete sets of 630 C ultra-supercritical thermal power technologies, new materials and equipment has fully matured. It serves as a comprehensive engineering model for the mass construction of domestic units with identical parameters and the global export of high-efficiency thermal power technologies.Global Times