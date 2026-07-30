Shanghai-gifted red pandas win hearts in Taipei despite DPP curbs on cross-Strait exchanges

This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows the male red panda Le Le gifted by Shanghai Zoo at Taipei Zoo, in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. Two red pandas gifted by Shanghai Zoo made their public debut at Taipei Zoo this week, drawing enthusiastic crowds. (Xinhua/Huang Yang)

Two red pandas gifted by Shanghai Zoo made their public debut at Taipei Zoo this week, drawing enthusiastic crowds even though the island's authorities rejected a Shanghai delegation's applications to attend the welcoming ceremony.The three-year-old male, Le Le, was the first of the pair to meet the public on Wednesday, while the two-year-old female, Tian Tian, is scheduled to make her debut on Thursday.The pair arrived in Taipei on June 6 under an exchange program launched through the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum. After completing more than a month of quarantine and acclimatization, both animals are in good health and are settling in to their new home, zoo officials said.At a welcoming ceremony, Taipei Zoo introduced the red pandas' Chinese names, saying they reflected the public's wish that the animals would bring "tian" (sweetness) and "le" (joy) to visitors.Le Le quickly charmed onlookers with his reddish-brown coat, round face and bushy, ringed tail. At ease in his outdoor enclosure, he climbed elevated platforms, wandered through the vegetation and eagerly explored a bamboo enrichment toy prepared by his keepers.Zoo officials described Le Le as lively and outgoing, saying he adapted quickly during quarantine and displayed a healthy appetite from the outset. Tian Tian, by contrast, was more cautious as she explored her new surroundings but has remained active and in good condition.To welcome the newcomers, Taipei Zoo upgraded the red panda enclosure to better replicate the animals' natural habitat, adding interconnected climbing structures, rope ladders, shaded shelters and additional hiding spaces. Viewing areas were also redesigned with floor-to-ceiling glass panels and lower sightlines to improve visibility for children."We upgraded the enclosure to provide them with a richer environment for climbing and hiding, while also improving the viewing experience for visitors," said Chen Hui-lun, head of the zoo's temperate animal area.Among Wednesday's visitors was Mr. He, who, after learning about Le Le's debut upon entering the zoo, brought his granddaughter to see the panda."I saw giant pandas Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan when they first arrived in Taipei, and I've also seen red pandas up close in Sichuan," He said. "Their adorable appearance has always left a deep impression on me."Interest in the pair has continued to grow online since their arrival. During a brief trial appearance several days earlier, local enthusiasts flocked to the zoo, and social media users shared videos of their first encounters with the animals. Some commenters from Shanghai posted messages wishing them well in Taipei.Red pandas are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.The exchange stems from a memorandum on red panda conservation and species exchange signed by Shanghai Zoo and Taipei Zoo during the 2024 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum. Taipei Zoo specialists visited Shanghai twice in 2025 to prepare for the transfer, and staff from both zoos have remained in close contact over the past month to help the animals settle into their new environment.Chen said the zoo had also adapted the red pandas' diet to local conditions while retaining some familiar foods from Shanghai, such as boiled eggs.Shanghai Zoo and Taipei Zoo have conducted more than 10 exchange visits since 2010, cooperating in animal husbandry, veterinary medicine and scientific research.Speaking at the welcoming ceremony, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an noted that the latest cooperation extends beyond animal exchanges to include professional training, scientific research, and conservation education, reflecting both cities' shared commitment to protecting endangered species.However, a Shanghai delegation scheduled to attend Wednesday's event was unable to make the trip after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities rejected its members' entry applications, the latest of their restrictive measures on cross-Strait exchanges.Zoo officials said the newly arrived red pandas are expected to be paired with the zoo's resident red pandas during the next breeding season to help improve the genetic diversity of the captive population."We hope they will find their 'perfect match' in Taiwan," Chen said with a smile.

This photo taken on July 2, 2026 shows the female red panda Tian Tian gifted by Shanghai Zoo at Taipei Zoo, in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. Two red pandas gifted by Shanghai Zoo made their public debut at Taipei Zoo this week, drawing enthusiastic crowds. (Taipei Zoo/Handout via Xinhua)