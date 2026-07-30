China will take resolute countermeasures if US insists on robot, inverter bans: MOFCOM

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China urges the US to immediately revoke the measures that added foreign-produced power inverters and advanced robotic equipment to the “Covered List,” and stop such erroneous actions. If the US persists in going its own way, China will resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, a spokesperson from China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.The relevant measures by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), while ostensibly under the banner of "non-discrimination," are in essence discriminatory treatment and suppression targeting Chinese enterprises and products, the spokesperson said.The spokesperson noted that this is not the first time the US FCC has taken similar actions; it has previously imposed restrictions on other Chinese goods on multiple occasions.For some time now, the FCC has ignored China's repeated representations and restrained attitude, and has continued to introduce and escalate restrictive measures. These actions seriously harm China's legitimate trade interests, undermine the stable situation of China-US economic and trade relations, and disrupt the stability of global industrial and supply chains. China firmly opposes this, the spokesperson said.Robots and power inverters are normal international commodities, and all parties, including the US, benefit from trade in these products. The US side is generalizing the concept of national security, disregarding the strong calls from industries in both China and the US, and using administrative power to artificially interfere with normal commercial transactions and trade between enterprises. It continues to push for “decoupling and breaking supply chains.” Such practices hurt others without benefiting itself, and constitute typical market distortion and unilateral bullying, the spokesperson noted.