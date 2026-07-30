China launches new communication technology test satellites

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying new communication technology test satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Wang Yapeng/Xinhua)

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying new communication technology test satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, July 30, 2026. The satellites were launched at 9:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered their planned orbits successfully. They will be mainly used for services such as satellite communications, broadcasting and television, and data transmission, as well as to carry out related technology tests and verification. This was the 660th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. (Photo by Wang Yapeng/Xinhua)

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying new communication technology test satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, July 30, 2026. The satellites were launched at 9:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered their planned orbits successfully. They will be mainly used for services such as satellite communications, broadcasting and television, and data transmission, as well as to carry out related technology tests and verification. This was the 660th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. (Photo by Wang Yapeng/Xinhua)

China sent new communication technology test satellites into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Thursday.The satellites were launched at 9:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered their planned orbits successfully.They will be mainly used for services such as satellite communications, broadcasting and television, and data transmission, as well as to carry out related technology tests and verification.This was the 660th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.