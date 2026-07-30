CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM urges avoidance of dangerous approaches toward Chinese naval vessels after drone footage
By Global Times Published: Jul 30, 2026 03:53 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning


The Chinese military has always conducted its activities in strict compliance with international law and international practices, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, when asked to comment on reports that a commercial drone captured footage of Chinese warship in the Philippines' "exclusive economic zone." "We also want to remind relevant parties to avoid dangerous approaches toward Chinese naval vessels in order to prevent any accidents," Mao said.

Global Times 


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