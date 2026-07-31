CCG conducts routine law-enforcement patrols east of China’s Taiwan island

On July 31, the China Coast Guard (CCG) task group led by CCGS Xiushan conducted routine law-enforcement patrols in waters east of China’s Taiwan island in accordance with the law, Jiang Lue, spokesperson for the CCG, said in a statement released by CCG on Friday.



Since July, the Xiushan task group has been strengthening control over the relevant waters to effectively ensure orderly navigation and activities, safeguarding legitimate and lawful rights and interests, as well as the lives and property of fishermen on both sides of the Strait, the CCG statement said.



The CCG will continue to strengthen law-enforcement patrols in waters under China’s jurisdiction and resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, it noted.



