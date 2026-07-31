Chinese FM urges Japan to act prudently, warns against remilitarization after Tokyo launched new intelligence bureau

Photo: Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday criticized Japan's establishment of a National Intelligence Bureau as another negative development in Japan's domestic and external security policies, noting that Tokyo's accelerating "remilitarization" threatens regional peace and stability and urging Japanese political leaders to draw lessons from history and act prudently.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to a Global Times inquiry about reports that the Japanese government officially established a National Intelligence Bureau on July 31 and convened the first meeting of the National Intelligence Council.In response, Mao said that this represents yet another negative development in Japan's domestic and external security policies. Historically, Japanese intelligence agencies paved the way for the country's full-scale pursuit of militarism and its wars of aggression abroad, committing countless crimes against both the people of neighboring Asian countries and the Japanese people.Mao said that, in recent months, Japan has used the so-called "national security" and "external threats" as a pretext to accelerate its remilitarization, threatening regional peace and stability and raising widespread concern within the international community. Japan's political leaders should draw profound lessons from history and act with prudence.Global Times