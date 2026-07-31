SOURCE / ECONOMY
China unveils new exit-entry administration rules; individuals who endanger national security may be barred from leaving, entering country
By Global Times Published: Jul 31, 2026 07:23 PM
File photo VCG

File photo VCG



China's State Council, the country's cabinet, on Friday unveiled exit-entry administration rules to regulate exit and entry administration, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of individuals exiting and entering the country, and uphold the country's sovereignty, security, and development interests.

The new rules will take effect on September 15, according to a statement on the Chinese government website on Friday.

According to the rules, where a Chinese citizen engages in illegal or criminal activities abroad that endanger national security and interests, the relevant competent department of the State Council, or the government of the provincial-level administrative region where the individual is domiciled, upon verification by a diplomatic mission, may decide that the individual shall not be permitted to leave the country for a period ranging from six months to three years from the date of return.

If a Chinese citizen violates provisions on export control, technology import and export administration, and may endanger national industrial or technological security, the relevant competent departments of the State Council, such as the commerce authority, may decide not to permit the individual to leave the country, according to the rules.

Where a foreign national is included on a countermeasure list, an unreliable entity list, a malicious entity list, or is subject to countermeasures or restrictive measures, and relevant measures such as refusing to issue exit-entry documents or prohibiting entry are required to be taken in accordance with the law, the immigration administration authority and visa-issuing authorities shall implement such measures in accordance with their respective duties.




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