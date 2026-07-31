Twenty-one-year-old man with cerebral palsy competes in Asia's premier bodybuilding event

Li Zhishu stands on the competition stage Photo: Screenshot from media reports

A boy living with cerebral palsy has been working out since the age of 5. Now 21, he competed in Asia's largest and most comprehensive bodybuilding competition, domestic media outlet The Paper reported.The young man, Li Zhishu, limped onto the stage and executed the full set of mandatory poses in sequence, including front, side and back lat spreads. Though he occasionally lost balance while standing and his physique lagged behind that of fellow competitors, every pause and muscle contraction was delivered with earnest resolve.After finishing his routine, he stepped off the stage with a calm smile to a thunderous applause from the audience. Footage capturing his brief dozens-second appearance amassed more than 200,000 likes online, The Paper reported.Yet Li is a cerebral palsy patient, born with congenital brain damage caused by intrauterine hypoxia. In his early years, his gait was unsteady and his speech slow, making even the most basic daily activities a formidable challenge.At the age of 10, a chance encounter introduced him to fitness. But owing to his condition, he had to put in tenfold, even a hundredfold, more efforts than an able‑bodied person just to perceive the slightest sense of muscle engagement. A motor memory that others could acquire in a single attempt required him to repeat hundreds, even thousands of times, his trainer said.Nevertheless, Li said: "It's relatively fair - as long as you persevere, the efforts you invest is directly reflected in your physique, and you are bound to see progress."Looking ahead, Li aims to become a rehabilitation therapist or fitness trainer. Drawing on his personal journey and professional expertise, he hopes to empower himself while helping more people with physical disabilities break through barriers and transcend their limitations.Global Times