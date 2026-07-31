China approves 4 new nuclear power projects with total investment expected to exceed $25 billion

The Jinqimen nuclear power plant located in Xiangshan County, Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Courtesy of China National Nuclear Corporation

China has given the green light to four new nuclear power projects, with total investment estimated at more than 170 billion yuan ($25.2 billion). A State Council executive meeting on Friday approved the nuclear projects, stressing that the units must be built and operated to the world's highest safety standards, with full-chain, full-sector supervision to ensure absolute nuclear safety.According to corporate statements published on Friday, the newly approved four nuclear projects include the phase II of Jinqimen Nuclear Power Plant in East China's Zhejiang Province, the phase III of Taipingling Nuclear Power Plant in South China's Guangdong Province, Zhuanghe Nuclear Power Plant in Northeast China's Liaoning Province, and Laiyang Nuclear Power Plant in East China's Shandong Province.The new projects involve a total of eight new nuclear power generating units, according to media reports.The Jinqimen plant is the fourth nuclear base in Zhejiang's Ningbo. Its Phase II will adopt the Version 2.0 technology of Hualong One - China's independently developed third-generation nuclear technology and include private capital participation. Once fully completed, the six-unit site will support power supply and green transition in Zhejiang and the Yangtze River Delta, according to media reports.The upgraded Hualong One Version 2.0 will also be deployed at Guangdong's Taipingling plant, with each unit having a capacity of 1,217 megawatt, CGN Power Co said in a statement. The 6-unit Guangdong plant is expected to generate over 55 billion kWh annually when finished.Zhuanghe plant and Laiyang plant are new plant sites, the relevant companies said in their statements.Laiyang plant in Shandong will build two Guohe One units - China's independent third-generation technology - with a single-unit capacity of 1,543 megawatt, SPIC Industry-Finance Holdings Co said in a statement.The project marks the start of large-scale, standardized construction of Guohe One units. The full six-unit Laiyang base, with total investment of 128.3 billion yuan, is set to become China's largest nuclear power station by installed capacity.The newly approved nuclear power plants marked the start of regular domestic nuclear project approvals for the year 2026. From 2022 to 2025, China approved 10 or more units each year. The country continues to lead the world in both operating and under-construction nuclear capacity, according to media reports.In addition to generating clean energy, nuclear power projects have long been an important driver for expanding effective investment. According to estimates by domestic news portal thepaper.cn, the total investment of the newly approved projects will exceed 170 billion yuan.Global Times