PLA conducts joint maritime and air drills around Huangyan Dao in response to certain country's move that ‘undermines peace, stability’

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command conducted naval and air force patrols in the territorial waters and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and the surrounding maritime and air areas on March 29, 2026. Photo: VCG





The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command (STC) on Saturday conducted joint maritime and air drills in the territorial waters, airspace, and surrounding maritime and air areas of China's Huangyan Dao, in response to the current situation in the South China Sea and the actions of certain countries in the region that are undermining peace and stability, according to a statement released on PLA STC’s official Wechat account.The exercises are aimed at testing and improving the troops' practical capabilities in safeguarding national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, per statement.Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a statement on the Philippines' delimitation of the so-called "baselines of the territorial sea" of China's territory of Huangyan Dao.The move "is a grave infringement upon China's territorial sovereignty and a serious violation of international law including the United Nations Charter and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," said the Friday statement. "It is illegal, null and void. China firmly rejects and will never accept it."On Thursday, the PLA Southern Theater Command and the China Coast Guard also conducted patrols and inspections in the waters and airspace around Huangyan Dao.Global Times