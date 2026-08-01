China slams US move to add 40 Chinese firms to UFLPA entity list as economic coercion, vows countermeasures





The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG





A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Saturday strongly condemned and firmly opposed the US decision to add more than 40 Chinese entities to the so-called “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act” (UFLPA) Entity List, saying the move is completely groundless. The US has continued to impose unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies under its domestic law under the pretext of so-called “human rights” and “forced labor,” which constitutes typical acts of economic coercion.Particularly, on July 30, the Chinese and US lead officials for economic and trade affairs held a video call, during which the two sides had candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges on maintaining the stability of bilateral economic and trade relations. Just one day later, the US introduced egregious measures that undermine China’s interests, seriously deviating from the consensus reached by the two heads of state, the spokesperson said. “China strongly condemns and firmly opposes such actions.”The spokesperson stressed that China has consistently opposed forced labor. Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region enjoys social harmony and stability, economic prosperity, and people are living and working in peace and contentment. There is no such thing as so-called “forced labor” in Xinjiang in any form, the spokesperson said.The US measures have seriously infringed upon the lawful rights and interests of the companies concerned and severely undermined the stability of global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said. China urges the US to immediately stop attacking and smearing Xinjiang region, stop manipulating the so-called “forced labor” issue, and stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson said.Global Times