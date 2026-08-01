China's defense minister vows to thwart any attempt at ‘Taiwan independence’, external interference on PLA’s 99th anniversary

The Ministry of National Defense hosted a reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark the 99th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army on July 31, 2026. Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense.

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said on Friday that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will serve as a steadfast bulwark for China's national reunification, resolutely thwart any attempt at "Taiwan independence" separatism or external military interference, and fulfill its sacred mission of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, in a speech delivered at a reception at the Great Hall of the People to celebrate the 99th founding anniversary of the PLA.Dong noted that this year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Red Army's Long March, and said that the people's armed forces have carried forward their glorious traditions and fine conduct, ensuring their loyalty to the Party.Stressing the commitment to maintain a state of high readiness to any contingency, Dong said the military will advance the high-quality modernization of national defense and the armed forces, and speed up the development of advanced combat capabilities.The Chinese military stands ready to work with all forces that uphold justice and share common aspirations to jointly oppose actions that undermine international and regional peace and stability, address global security challenges, and demonstrate through concrete actions the responsibility and commitment of a major country's armed forces, Dong said.Global Times