China issues measures for Huangyan Dao reserve prohibiting unauthorized fishing, coral reef exploitation; move marks concrete implementation of lawful marine ecological protection efforts: expert

An aerial drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows reefs in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)







The management measures for the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve were issued on Saturday, stipulating that without approval, activities including fishing, mining, and the harvesting or excavation of corals, coral reefs, giant clams and other marine resources, as well as any other activities that damage rare marine species and natural ecosystems in the reserve, are prohibited. Violators will be held legally accountable, according to a document obtained by the Global Times from the Ministry of Natural Resources.The measures were jointly issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, the China Coast Guard, and the Hainan Provincial Government.The measures consist of 16 articles, focusing on management mechanisms, conservation measures, and legal responsibilities.According to the measures, the Ministry of Natural Resources is responsible for organizing and carrying out work related to the boundary demarcation of the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve, reviewing its planning, managing the protection and utilization of natural resources, conducting asset accounting, confirmation and registration of ownership rights, and managing territorial sea baseline points.The National Forestry and Grassland Administration is responsible for supervising and managing the reserve, including reviewing and approving adjustments, planning, and construction projects related to the reserve.The South China Sea bureau under the Ministry of Natural Resourceswill serve as the management authority, responsible for the reserve's daily conservation and management, including resource surveys, monitoring, and ecological protection and restoration.The four parties will establish a coordination mechanism to address major issues related to the protection and management of the reserve, strengthen interdepartmental coordination, and promote information sharing.Huangyan Dao, located in China's Zhongsha Qundao, has a unique coral reef ecosystem and distinctive geological formations. It is home to a large number of rare and endangered species, including hawksbill turtles, green sea turtles, and Tridacna crocea, featuring rich biodiversity and the unique rarity of its species, according to the document.Lei Xiaolu, a professor of law at the Wuhan University China Institute for Boundary and Ocean Studies, told the Global Times on Saturday that Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve falls entirely within China's sovereignty and that the newly issued management measures for the reserve are "fully in line with both Chinese law and international practice.""The issuance of the measures represents an important implementation step in protecting the marine ecological environment of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding waters following the establishment of the reserve last year," Lei said.In September 2025, China's State Council approved the establishment of the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve, requiring the improvement of management institutions, strengthened supervision and law enforcement against various illegal activities involving the reserve, and the implementation of management measures to continuously enhance the development and management standards of national-level nature reserves.In recent years, the Philippines has repeatedly sent government vessels and organized fishing ships to enter waters under China's jurisdiction around Huangyan Dao, adversely affecting the local marine environment, particularly the coral reef ecosystem, Lei added.On July 23, two Philippine public vessels (MMOV 3012 and MMOV 3018) ignored repeated dissuasion and warnings from the Chinese side and obstinately intruded into the waters under China's jurisdiction at Huangyan Dao, with improper operations caused massive leakage of fuel supplies, creating ecological hazards in the sea areas surrounding Huangyan Dao.The Global Times also previously learned from a source close to the matter that under the pretext of the so-called "New Hero-Fisherfolk" program, the Philippines has mobilized more than 30 outrigger fishing boats to conduct harassment operations against China in waters of Huangyan Dao. Domestic sewage and production waste discharged by their vessels have caused continuous and chronic damage to the local marine ecology."The measures set out clear provisions on conservation, ecological protection and legal responsibilities, demonstrating China's concrete efforts to safeguard Huangyan Dao's marine ecology in accordance with international law. Violators of the relevant provisions will be held legally accountable," Lei said.