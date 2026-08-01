COVID-19 infections rise in China but remain moderate; no new pathogens detected: China CDC

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Among the three most prevalent pathogens detected in respiratory samples collected from influenza-like illness cases at sentinel hospitals nationwide over the past week, COVID-19 continues to rank first, with a positivity rate of 20.3 percent, an increase of 4 percentage points week-on-week, according to media reports on Saturday, citing the latest data released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC).The COVID-19 test positivity rate has recently been rising, with the overall prevalence remaining at a moderate level. The NB.1.8.1 variant lineage remains the predominant circulating strain. The positivity rate in southern provinces is significantly higher than in northern regions, while the 15-59 age group has the highest positivity rate among reported cases.Meanwhile, influenza activity remained at a low level, with the main circulating strains being influenza B (Victoria lineage) and influenza A(H3N2). The two subtypes accounted for nearly equal shares, while higher positive rates were observed among patients aged 4 and above.Since COVID-19 became classified under Class B infectious diseases management system, it has become a common and frequently occurring respiratory infectious disease. China experiences one to two waves of epidemic fluctuations every year. The current increase in infections remains a periodic fluctuation, with the intensity comparable to that seen over the past two years, according to the China CDC.The China CDC noted that analysis of surveillance data, including nationwide monitoring of fever cases at outpatient and emergency departments, influenza-like illness cases at sentinel hospitals, and multi-pathogen testing results, found only known common pathogens. No unknown pathogens or newly emerging infectious diseases caused by unknown pathogens were detected.Global Times