COVID-19 activity in Beijing remains in periodic fluctuation, with young and middle-aged patients accounting for more than half of cases: local media

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COVID-19 activity in Beijing is currently experiencing a periodic fluctuation, with young and middle-aged people making up more than half of reported cases, The Beijing News reported on Wednesday, citing the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Beijing CDC).Based on an analysis of the local epidemic situation, the Beijing CDC said that the current level of COVID-19 activity in the city remains within a pattern of periodic fluctuations, according to the media report.The number of patients visiting fever clinics across the city remains relatively low, while hospitals have sufficient supplies of medicines. The latest wave of infections has not had a significant impact on normal medical services, the local authority said.In recent years, COVID-19 has shown a pattern of periodic outbreaks, typically with one or two waves occurring each year. The spread of the virus is mainly driven by factors including changes in the virus itself and fluctuations in population antibody levels, while seasonal factors do not appear to play a particularly significant role.The current circulating strain behind the routine fluctuations this year is an evolutionary branch of the previously prevalent NB.1.8.1 lineage, according to the Beijing CDC. The strain's transmissibility and pathogenicity have not shown significant changes, The Beijing News said.In addition, COVID-19 cases in Beijing are currently concentrated among young and middle-aged people, who account for more than half of the infections. However, the elderly and children remain key groups requiring attention.According to the latest report by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), the positive rate of COVID-19 tests has recently shown an upward trend. From July 13 to 19, the COVID-19 epidemic in China had risen to a moderate level of activity, with test positivity rates in southern provinces significantly higher than those in northern regions. Among different age groups, people aged 15 to 59 recorded the highest test positivity rate.