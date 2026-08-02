Students in Botswana discover China through Chinese zodiac film

A Chinese instructor at the Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana (CIUB) speaks during the Chinese Film Day event organized by the CIUB in Gaborone, Botswana, Aug. 1, 2026. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

A Chinese film named CZ12: Chinese Zodiac on Saturday amused Chinese-studying students of the Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana (CIUB) especially through its depiction of zodiac culture and cultural relics protection.Organized by the CIUB in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, the Chinese Film Day event, under the theme "Discover China Through Film," aimed to improve participants' Chinese listening and reading skills, strengthen their oral expression, and deepen their understanding of Chinese culture.The program began with an introduction to Chinese history, focusing on the origins and meanings of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, a story widely known in Chinese culture. An instructor guided participants, including children and adults through the pronunciation of the zodiac names in Mandarin.Participants then watched the Chinese film, indulging themselves in the action movie and bursting into laughter occasionally.A question-and-answer session related to the film followed the screening, with an emphasis on the importance of returning cultural relics to their countries of origin.