Chinese Embassy in Pakistan confirms Chinese climber missing in Broad Peak avalanche, activating consular emergency response

An avalanche takes place on Broad Peak in Pakistan on July 30, 2026. Photo: screenshot from the climbing.com website

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan on Saturday confirmed that a Chinese mountaineer went missing in an avalanche near Broad Peak in Pakistan on Thursday, and has activated consular protection emergency response mechanism and urged Pakistani authorities to make every effort in the search and rescue operations, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.The embassy said it has maintained close communication with relevant Pakistani authorities, urging them to make every possible effort in the search and rescue operations and providing timely updates on its progress, according to Xinhua.According to climbing.com powered by the Outside magazine, a significant avalanche hit a group of 10 climbers on Broad Peak at about 9 am on Thursday. Shortly after the avalanche, the Alpine Club of Pakistan announced the incident and information of the group of climbers.A post two days ago from the Instagram account of Pakistan Alpine Clubs showed that the team stuck by avalanche on Broad Peak (8,047 meters) in the Karakoram mountain range comprises 10 climbers, including five Nepalese mountaineers led by the renowned climber Nims Dai, one Pakistani climber, Sohail Sakhi from Hunza, one Omani climber, one American climber, one Chinese climber surnamed Wang, and one other foreign climber.According to the Government of Gilgit Baltistan Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archaeology & Museums Department website on Friday, following the incident, search and rescue operations were immediately launched with the deployment of personnel from the Pakistan Army, Shigar Police, Rescue 1122, the Tourism Department, and other relevant agencies.Initial information indicates that four bodies have been recovered from the avalanche site. Authorities are currently working to verify the identities of the deceased and determine the status of the remaining members of the expedition team, according to the Gilgit-Baltistan authorities on Friday.Global Times