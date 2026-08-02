China's third medical expert team arrives in DR Congo to support Ebola response

Members of China's third medical expert team for the Ebola response arrive in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Aug. 1, 2026. China's third medical expert team for the Ebola response arrived in Kinshasa, DRC, on Saturday to support the country's efforts to strengthen its defenses against the epidemic. (Xinhua)

China's third medical expert team for the Ebola response arrived in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), on Saturday to support the country's efforts to strengthen its defenses against the epidemic.Luku Maleyo Marius, a representative of the DRC health ministry, welcomed the team at the airport.He said the Ebola situation in the DRC remained severe and response efforts continued to face considerable pressure. The arrival of the Chinese experts would provide strong support for epidemic surveillance, patient treatment and laboratory testing, he said.The DRC stands ready to further strengthen cooperation with China and jointly enhance its epidemic response capacity, he added.Yang Xiaochen, head of the third expert team, said the team would build on the work of the previous two teams, continue providing technical assistance in line with practical response needs, and deepen exchanges and cooperation with the DRC's health authorities and relevant international partners.The team would contribute Chinese expertise to efforts to bring the current Ebola outbreak to an early end, Yang said.

Members of China's third medical expert team for the Ebola response arrive in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Aug. 1, 2026. China's third medical expert team for the Ebola response arrived in Kinshasa, DRC, on Saturday to support the country's efforts to strengthen its defenses against the epidemic. (Xinhua)